Concert Memberships Available for Sioux Falls Music Lovers
Not quite sure what to get for that hard-to-buy-for person this Christmas? How about a concert club membership for Sioux Falls concerts at the District, the Icon Lounge, and wherever fine Pepper Entertainment concerts are held?
There are three tiers of tickets available for this first time offering:
SPOTLIGHT: $250
10 VIP tickets to any Concert
Club Verified show. May be
used for multiple shows.
RISING STAR: $500
20 VIP tickets to any Concert
Club Verified show. May be
used for multiple shows.
LEGEND: $2500
Pair of VIP tickets to EVERY
Concert Club Verified show.
Meet & Greets to select
Concert Club Verified shows
(when applicable).
1 suite at The District per
year. (subject to availability)
INCLUDED IN EACH TIER:
- Exclusive e-mail list,
Early Entry (select shows)
Sell-out alerts
Club Card
Club Lanyard
Closed Facebook Group
Concert Polls & Engagement
(Pass holder must be present for shows)
The Pepper Entertainment Concert Club subscription is valid January 1, 2019, through
December 31, 2019. Additional perks may be added throughout the yearly club subscription.
For more information and to order your Concert Membership, go to PepperEntertainment today!