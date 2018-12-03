Concert Memberships Available for Sioux Falls Music Lovers

Not quite sure what to get for that hard-to-buy-for person this Christmas? How about a concert club membership for Sioux Falls concerts at the District, the Icon Lounge, and wherever fine Pepper Entertainment concerts are held?

There are three tiers of tickets available for this first time offering:

SPOTLIGHT: $250

10 VIP tickets to any Concert

Club Verified show. May be

used for multiple shows.

RISING STAR: $500

20 VIP tickets to any Concert

Club Verified show. May be

used for multiple shows.

LEGEND: $2500

Pair of VIP tickets to EVERY

Concert Club Verified show.

Meet & Greets to select

Concert Club Verified shows

(when applicable).

1 suite at The District per

year. (subject to availability)

INCLUDED IN EACH TIER:

Exclusive e-mail list,

Early Entry (select shows)

Sell-out alerts

Club Card

Club Lanyard

Closed Facebook Group

Concert Polls & Engagement

(Pass holder must be present for shows)

The Pepper Entertainment Concert Club subscription is valid January 1, 2019, through

December 31, 2019. Additional perks may be added throughout the yearly club subscription.

For more information and to order your Concert Membership, go to PepperEntertainment today!

Getty Images/iStockphoto