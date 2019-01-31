Conceal Carry Laws to Change July 1 in South Dakota

Forget the permit. Law abiding gun owners in South Dakota will soon be able to conceal carry without one in the state.

KSFY TV is reporting that newly elected Governor Kristi Noem plans to sign into law on Thursday, (January 31) SB47, a measure that will allow South Dakota residents the ability to carry concealed pistols without a permit in the state.

Noem says the law will further protect the "Second Amendment rights of law-abiding South Dakotans."

Right now it's a misdemeanor for someone to carry a concealed pistol or have a concealed handgun in a vehicle without a permit. However, you can openly carrying a firearm in South Dakota without being required to have a special permit.

As KSFY reports, the South Dakota Sheriffs' Association isn't in favor of the recently passed new law. They oppose the bill and feel the current limitations forcing people to have a concealed carry permit are reasonable.

SB47 will go into effect on Monday, (July 1), once Noem signs the bill.

One plan that will not be going into effect is the Capital Carry bill. KSFY reports that bill was shot down on Wednesday, (January 30) when Senators voted 22-10 against the proposal.

Had it passed, it would have allowed permit holders to carry guns in the Capitol and supplementary buildings.

There's a separate measure on the table that would let people with an enhanced permit bring concealed handguns into the Capitol if they notify security beforehand. That measure has yet to have a hearing.

Source : KSFY TV