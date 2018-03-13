Competition and Corn Collide to Help Feed Needy in South Dakota

Using sporting events is just one means to the end goal of wiping out hunger in South Dakota. South Dakota Corn continues to build a foundation of generosity raising money and gathering food for the less fortunate.

This Saturday, the Sioux Falls Skyforce will team up with South Dakota Corn to gather non-perishable food and cash donations at their final home game of the season to benefit Feeding South Dakota. South Dakota Corn Marketing Director Teddi Mueller says using the sports arena has been gaining traction.

"We're closing in on that year where we write a check that's close to $100,000. We want to try to get over that hump because we do a lot with the Skyforce and we do some stuff with USD/SDSU. Anything that we can do to get out in front of people to help Feeding South Dakota to help."

Overall Mueller notes that South Dakota Corn is looking to do more in helping Feeding South Dakota because success means fewer people go without.

"We're growing the program over the last couple of years and we're willing to get out to more events if there's something out there that we can grab onto to help that message. Feeding South Dakota has grown so much over the past few years. They were once in that tiny place and they all of a sudden are are just booming."

Mueller says money raised from this weekend’s undertaking plus the South Dakota Corn Showdown Series with the University of South Dakota and South Dakota State will be matched dollar for dollar by their organization.

In Sioux Falls, those donations will provide food for children to take home over the weekend throughout school year.

