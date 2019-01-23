Here we are in 2019 and even now the subject matter of domestic and sexual violence is very uncomfortable for most people to address. But thankfully, they do. Statistics haven't really changed much over the years. They still tell a story of heartbreak.

Approximately, every nine seconds in our country, a woman is assaulted or beaten. Well over half of them never seek out help for reasons ranging from embarrassment and fear, to cost. The most innocent victims, up to 10 million children, witness some form of domestic violence every year.

The number of resources for education and help has grown and The Compass Center is one of those places. Founded in the 1970s. their mission has always been to help break the cycle of sexual and domestic violence. Every year they help men, women, and children begin a journey to healing, through counseling, education, and outreach programs provided at no cost.

To support this mission The Compass Center is hosting the 10th Annual "It's in the Bag" fundraiser on Tuesday, February 5, from 5 to 8 PM at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

Your evening includes dinner, live music, a cash bar, the chance to bid on one-of-a-kind vintage and designer handbags, as well as sports, entertainment, pampering and recreational packages during the live and silent auctions. There will also be raffles and you can purchase fun mystery grab bags.

The "It's in the Bag" event is the largest fundraiser for The Compass Center which provides help, free of charge, to over 1,000 individuals ( in an average year ) in the Sioux Falls area.

Tickets are $50 and are available online and by calling The Compass Center at 605-339-0116.

Sources: The Compass Center , The Centers for Disease Control/National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey , National Coalition Against Domestic Violence , National Coalition Against Domestic Violence/South Dakota statistics