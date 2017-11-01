Company Will Take Leftover Candy and Send It to Troops
Do you have a ton of Halloween candy leftover? If so why not donate it and sent it to our troops overseas!
The Halloween Candy Buy Back was started up in 2005. The organization partnered with a veteran's organization to ship all the candy donated along with toothbrushes so troops abroad can receive goodies in their care packages.
To donate candy you MUST complete a form on their website. Once completed, the organization will contact you directly for your nearest shipping center. Their are two locations in the Sioux Falls area:
Sensational Smiles-We are paying $1 per lb (up to 15 lbs per individual)
6301 S. MN Ave. Ste 100
Sioux Falls, SD, 57108
Phone: (605) 332-4751
Today at 8:30AM - 5:30PM
Family Dentistry of Sioux Falls-Will pay you $1 a pound for you Halloween candy
2701 S Minnesota Ave Ste 3
Sioux Falls, SD, 57105
Today from 8:00AM to 6:00PM
