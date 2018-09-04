Break out the duct tape for some good old-fashioned flannel humor as comedian Red Green has put Sioux Falls on his upcoming tour stops.

Comedian Red Green is back in 2019 with a brand new show! “This Could Be It!” tour is coming to Sioux Falls, Saturday, April 29th.

From the press release: "The name says it all. In what potentially could be his last tour before heading out on the road to hold 'lodge meetings' all over North America."

I remember watching The Red Green Show almost every time I visited my grandpa's house in Minnesota. The handyman comedy that took place around Possum Lake, Canada with Red and his nephew Harold.

This one-man show will be sure to touch the flannel covered hearts of those who enjoyed years of Reds style of humor.

Tickets for Reds' "This Could Be It" tour are going on sale, Thursday, September 6 at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center’s KELOLAND Box Office .

