Jim Gaffigan Has the Best Description of the 4th of July

Hey it's the Fourth of July, Independence Day. The birthday of America. The day the Founding Fathers signed the Declaration of Independence and began the process of severing our nations ties with Great Britten and going at it alone.

I think that history has shown that the choice made by George Dubs, Benny Frank, and ol' big signature himself J to the Hand C, was the right one. It's given us freedom and liberty and all that stuff, of course. but it has also led directly to so much more. Like hamburgers and hot dogs. Oh and steaks.

It's given us grilling that meat with a side of bacon and some sort of veggie, like asparagus, that we have on hand for show. Don't forget the potato salad. No matter it's building blocks; mayo, mustard, onions, little cheese squares; it all comes together in the bowl of happiness. Or something like that.

I think comedian Jim Gaffigan said it best when describing the hallowed traditions of ID4.

I usually don't have a burger, a brat, and a steak but it is 4th of July. And I need the energy if I'm gonna start blowin crap up. It's what the founding fathers would want.

