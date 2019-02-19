Comedian Chris D’Elia Coming to Sioux Falls Orpheum Theater

Chris D'Elia is a funny guy. In fact, he sees himself as a stand-up comedian who acts. And his list of acting credits goes all the way back to guest-starring roles on Chicago Hope , a long-running CBS medical series in the 90s.

If you're like me, you last watched him play the role of a new and nefarious neighbor Kenny on another CBS medical series, The Good Doctor, starring British actor Freddie Highmore . Kenny was bad news and moved on before the second season began.

D'Elia also had co-starring roles in the NBC comedies Undatable and Whitney and is currently filming a supporting role in the movie Life in a Year with Jaden Smith and Cuba Gooding Jr.

His standup routines have taken him to venues as diverse as Comedy Central Presents, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and was even one of the "roasters" on Comedy Central's Roast of Justin Bieber. His latest comedy special "Man on Fire" is now showing on Netflix .

He also has established himself in the podcast universe, hosting the successful weekly podcast, "Congratulations with Chris D'Elia!" .

He is currently crisscrossing the country with his Follow the Leader comedy tour, which lands in Sioux Falls at the Orpheum Theater on Friday, May 3 at 7 PM. Tickets start at $29 and go on sale this Friday, February 22 at 10 AM at the Premier Center box office, Ticketmaster , or you can charge them by phone at 1-800-745-3000.

Sources: Orpheum Theater and Wikipedia