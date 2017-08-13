Come On, You Know You Want a Cat. Adopt One Today.

Look at that face! You know you want a cat. If you've been feeling alone and need some unconditional love, you should adopt a cat from the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society .

My cat, Miss Kitty, is like my child - except without all the drama. She meets me at the door every night when I come home from work. She sleeps in my bed with me, and for some strange reason, enjoys my company when I'm in the bathroom. I love that little fur ball.

The Sioux Falls Area Humane Society is hosting a Meow Luau Adoption Event through Tuesday, August 22. Many of the cats have been there over 100 days. Can you imagine being homeless for over three months? Who knows what their life was like before they came to the Humane Society? These cats just want to be loved.

During the Meow Luau Adoption Event, the Humane Society is offering $25 adoptions for cats who have been at the shelter over 100 days.

There are some very important things you must know before you adopt. Please read that info here .

Meet all the cats up for adoption during the event here . Just look for the Meow Luau tagline under their description.

If you're unable to adopt a cat but would still like to help them, please donate Purina Nurture Kitten Chow (the yellow bag) or Purina Complete Cat Chow (blue bag). They also accept any brand of cat treats.

