Combined Wrestling Tournament Format Proves Successful Again

The Denny Sanford PREMIER Center was on fire on Saturday night as Pierre and Canton won state wrestling championships.

Pierre won their 4th consecutive Class A championship with 159 total points. The Govs have also now won six of the last seven Class A tournaments. Rapid City Central was right behind them for 2nd place with 157.5 points. Brandon Valley and Harrisburg both had strong showings placing 7th and 8th respectively. Roosevelt was the leader of Sioux Falls finishing tied for 15th, while O'Gorman (20th), Lincoln (26th), and Washington (28th) finished near the bottom of the standings.

Canton won their 3rd wrestling championship on Saturday night after finishing as the team runner-up last season. They dominated the tournament totaling 165 points. Second place Winner was way behind with 111.5 points.

The format proved to be successful again this season with having the tournaments combined. Both classes brought a ton of people to Sioux Falls and the PREMIER Center was rocking over the two day event. This was the second consecutive year that Sioux Falls hosted the tournament and it will shift to Rapid City next year.

I mentioned it last week that the Saturday championship session is one of the best nights for high school sports around South Dakota. Spectators are able to see the best wrestlers and matches in one venue on one night.

Imagine having the crowd split again like in the past for this tournament. Those that attended the Class B tournament would have missed out on the epic heavyweight clash between Nick Casperson and Nash Hutmacher out of Class A. This system gives all fans the chance to see the best under one roof.

Now if only we could do a championship day/night for basketball across all classes....I better not get too hopeful.

SEE ALSO