Colorado Ranch Opportunity for Veterans and Their Families

It is easily one of the most beautiful places I've ever been, and one of the greatest experiences I've ever had.

Nestled in the majestic mountains of Colorado, Healing Warriors- Wind River Ranch offers a peaceful and beautiful setting for you and your family to enjoy a restful getaway from the norm. We strive to take care of all the details, so that you have plenty of time to focus on relaxing and renewing in an uplifting, Christian environment. You’re able to relish in days filled with tasteful meals, scenic views, exciting activities, and intentional family time. We want to offer you the chance to rest, or be as active as you desire. We want to offer you the chance to vacation in a setting surrounded by God’s creation. We want to offer you the chance to reconnect with God, yourself and your family. We want you at Wind River Ranch! Healing Warriors weeks at Wind River Ranch are very special weeks for wounded Veterans and their families. The Healing Warriors weeks at Wind River Ranch are a family get away that is fully funded so this ranch and its staff can give back to our heroes and their families. We have been told by a number of past Heroes that this vacation experience at the ranch offered them a peaceful and beautiful place to heal and be a family. God is the staple to all we do at the ranch. We have had Veterans from all walks of life with many different beliefs come for an amazing week. We don't push our beliefs on you but please know that prayer, pastors and bibles will be present if you would like. When you come to the ranch, you join a family.

If this sounds like something you and your family could use they are now accepting applications for this year.

If you are a post 9/11 disabled Veteran and this sounds like something you need email them: adam@windriverranch.com to get an application.

To check out their Facebook page, and for details on applying to stay at the ranch click here or go to the Wind River Ranch Website.