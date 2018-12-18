Colorado Man Caught in Sturgis Trafficking Sting Convicted

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A Colorado man caught during an undercover sex trafficking sting during the 2016 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota has been convicted of a child sex crime.

The U.S. attorney's office says 53-year-old Joel Zupnik, of Fort Collins, Colorado, engaged in multiple chats and text messages about sex with a person he thought was a 15-year-old girl but was, in fact, an undercover agent.

Zupnik was one of 10 men indicted as a result of the rally sting. He was convicted of attempting to entice a minor via the internet after a three-day trial last week in federal court in Rapid City and will be sentenced later.

