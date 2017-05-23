A college student named Rodney Smith Jr. from Alabama A&M is the founder of Raising Men Lawn Care Service, an organization designed to teach children community awareness:

Raising Men Lawn Care Service is an organization designed to promote community awareness for our future (boys and girls ages 7-17). This program is a platform for our youth to give back to those in need who are single mothers, veterans, elderly and those who are disabled, by mowing , raking lawns and shoveling snow from their driveways for FREE.

Not that he doesn't already have a lot on his plate, but now Smith's latest goal is to mow lawns in 50 states.

According to UPI, "he plans to mow lawns for elderly and disabled customers as well as single parents an military personnel."

The project not only pushes himself to achieve the goal but also get kids involved to mow the lawn for people in their communities as well.

So far he has mowed lawns in 17 states and his next stop is in Idaho. He plans on making at stop in Eureka, South Dakota sometime this summer. If you want to take part in the 50 yard challenge or follow his journey, go to 50states50lawns.com.

