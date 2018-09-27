College Student Named to Board of Regents

South Dakota Governor Dennis Daugaard will appoint Lucas Lund of Sioux Falls, to the South Dakota Board of Regents. Lund will serve as the board’s student member.

“Lucas Lund is an impressive young leader,” said Governor Daugaard. “The student regent brings an important perspective to the leadership of our university system, and I appreciate that Lucas is willing to dedicate his time to this role.”

Lund is a senior at the University of South Dakota where he is majoring in Spanish, international studies and political science.

On campus, Lund works as a student assistant in the office of the Dean of Students and has taught Spanish to college-bound high school student populations through the Upward Bound summer program.

The South Dakota Board of Regents is the governing board for the state’s six universities and two special schools. By state law, the board’s nine members include one member who is a current university student.

Lund will succeed Conrad Adam of Pierre as the student regent and will serve a two-year term.