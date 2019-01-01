College Football Bowl Games on New Year’s Day

Closing out 2018 with back to back to back football is not all that bad. For some teams and fans college football is at its peak right now even with the abundant of coaches in the NFL getting their pink slips.

Six college football bowls games on Monday, December 31 and today, January 1 we begin the New Year with five more. Three of those can be heard on ESPN 99.1 beginning at 12:00 PM.

Game-1: PlayStation Fiesta Bowl LSU vs. UCF 12:00 PM Glendale, Arizona

Game-2: Rose Bowl Game Presented by Northwestern Mutual-UW vs. OSU 4:00 PM Pasadena, California

Game-3: Allstate Sugar Bowl Texas vs. Georgia 8:45 PM New Orleans

