Cold Cloudy Day Closes Pools

A week ago you may have though "I want to take a 3-day weekend and spend Friday lounging by the pool." Great idea, but it will have to be indoors today.

The Sioux Falls city pools will all be closed today due to the weather. As I write this at 12:01 P.M. my iPhone says the temperature is 61. It's also gray and cloudy. Not fun for swimming or sun bathing. So the following pools are closed:

Drake Springs Family Aquatic Center, 301 South Fairfax Avenue

Frank Olson Pool, 4101 East 16th Street

Kuehn Park Pool, 2309 Kuehn Park Road

Laurel Oak Family Aquatic Center, 3401 East 49th Street

McKennan Wading Pool, 1500 South Third Avenue

Pioneer Spray Park, East Pine Street/North Jessica Avenue

Terrace Park Family Aquatic Center, 1001 West Madison Street

The Midco Aquatic Center is still open today because it has a roof.

To receive updates on Parks and Recreation activities, visit www.facebook.com/siouxfallsparks or www.twitter.com/siouxfallsparks . More information, including a downloadable copy of the current Activities Guide , can be found at www.siouxfalls.org/parks or call 605-367-8222 .