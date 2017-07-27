Coke Zero Is No More, Being Replaced With Coke Zero Sugar

RIP to a popular soda.

Coca-Cola announced Wednesday it will discontinue Coke Zero and replace it with a new product called Coke Zero Sugar that will hit stores next month.

Coca-Cola

What exactly is the difference between the two beverages. According to CNN Money:

They are both sugar-free alternatives to Diet Coke, but Coca-Cola Zero Sugar is said to taste more like original Coke. They both have mostly black packaging, but Coca-Cola Zero Sugar sports the iconic red Coca-Cola disc.

Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey sees this as a landmark moment. "It is a reinvention of Coke Zero," he says.

Coke Zero Sugar is already available outside of the U.S., where it has proven to be a hit among consumers. That may be so, but the Twittersphere is certainly not sold on extinguishing Coke Zero in favor of a different drink.