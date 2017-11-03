Coffee With a Cause at Scooters Today: Helps Foster Kids
"There can be no keener revelation of a society's soul than the way it treats it's children." - Nelson Mandela
November is National Adoption Month, and Scooter’s Coffee in Sioux Falls is touching hearts, and taste buds.
Friday (November 3) is known as a The Day of Giving, and The Scooter’s Coffee at 6503 West 41st street in Sioux Falls is giving 100% of its sales to East River Foster Parent Network.
Go check out the new Scooter's location, and enjoy some deliciousness, while helping out kids who really deserve some love from all of us.
See Also