Coca-Cola Coming with a Drink That You Can Get Drunk On

Coca-Cola may be getting into the booze business again by developing a bubbly alcoholic drink in Japan. Yes, they are going to get boozy with some canned beverages

The soda maker, best known for Coke, Sprite and Fanta, says it's experimenting with a canned beverage that would be a mix of sparkling water and an alcoholic Japanese drink. The Atlanta based company declined to say when the drink may launch or what it would be called.

The world’s largest soft drinks company has chosen Japan to test its tolerance to the hard stuff by joining the growing market there for “Chu-Hi” alcopops.

These are not extremely strong drinks with a level of around five percent as far as alcohol content. I would tend to believe that it would be a solid competitor for beer brands.

Coca-Cola Co. sold wine about 40 years ago, but got out of that business in 1983. Last year, it launched a line of fruity alcohol mixers in Spain.

