Clutch 3 Pointer Keeps Skyforce Undefeated and Memphis Winless

Both teams used every ounce of grit and grind, but it was the Sioux Falls Skyforce that got the shot and the stop to topple the Memphis Hustle 126-125 Monday night at the Sanford Pentagon.

The shot portion was covered by Duncan Robinson of the Skyforce (3-0) who connected from long range with 9.2 seconds left to establish the winning margin. Meanwhile Miami HEAT two-way player Yante Maten stopped a putback attempt near the rim that eventually ended in a scramble near mid court as time expired.

Skyforce Head Coach Nevada Smith realizes that though everything didn’t go their way, the team came through in the final possessions. "I felt in the first half we allowed them to get going with our poor defense and they started to feel comfortable. You can't let teams feel comfortable, Smith said." "We did a good job getting enough stops. Duncan hit a monster."

Robinson boasted a career-high 29 points. Bubu Palo added a season-high 17 points off the bench.

For the third straight game Maten led all scorers with his second consecutive double-double and career-high 34 points, 12 rebounds and 3 steals in the win.

The Memphis backcourt (0-2) led the charge as Jevon Carter racked up 29 points, 6 assists and 6 steals and Brandon Goodwin added 27 points and 5 assists.

Sioux Falls will remain at home to face Northern Arizona on Wednesday. Skyforce basketball is on Information 1000 KSOO.