Cluckin’ Good Chicken and BBQ is Cluckin’ Good!

Bob's Cafe at 1312 West 12th Street has closed, but the iconic Sioux Falls chicken lives on.

Last month, Bob's Cafe closed after 66 years in business. After Bob Lyon's family decided to sell the property, current owner Ben Weiland made the decision to move his chicken broasters to a bigger location. Unfortunately, the name and the sign stayed with the property. So, Weiland had to rebrand. He found a location at 10th and Bahnson and opened Cluckin' Good Chicken and BBQ.

Only a few things have changed, and many have stayed the same. Some of the changes include no breakfast menu or sandwiches. Cluckin' Good doesn't have a grill, so they are sticking with chicken and BBQ. Let's face it, you went to Bob's for the chicken, not the burgers. I will say that their breakfasts were awesome, especially the pancakes. The restaurant even made our list of Best Breakfasts in Sioux Falls.

Things that have stayed the same - the chicken. It's the same recipe and even the same broasters that were in the old building. The new restaurant is bigger. Eventually, there will be 30 places to sit. Weiland didn't anticipate the demand for in-store seating and has ordered more tables. As always, you can call in an order to go, for delivery, or have your event catered.

Choose from individual meals with two, three, or four pieces of chicken along with two sides and a bun. They also have a cod filet sandwich, shrimp basket, and a rib basket. Speaking of ribs, BBQ is also served. Enjoy a slab of ribs, beef brisket, or pulled pork.

The menu now includes mashed potatoes and gravy. - real mashed potatoes - and they are delicious! Sides also include broasted potato wedges (crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside), broasted french fries, baked beans, cole slaw, mac & cheese wedges, pasta salad, potato salad, or broasted okra.

The restaurant is open 7 days a week from 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM.

Only one thing upsets me about my visit - I didn't notice that there were cheesecake bites on the menu until now. I guess that just gives me another reason to go back.

