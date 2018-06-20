Clothing You Should Never Wear to Work during the Summer

Clipart

With summer officially arriving on June 21, it's time to break out the summer wardrobe - but you need to be careful because not everything you have hanging in your closet is suitable for the office.

There's a misconception that just because you work in a casual office environment anything goes - not true. Most businesses still have guidelines that need to be followed when it comes to dressing professionally during the warm weather months.

In a survey done by Office Team, 80% of managers said clothing choices affect an employee's chances of getting promoted. Managers also said a lot of what we wear today is less acceptable now than what it was just five years ago.
Here are a few things you should avoid wearing to the office this summer:
  • Tank tops or halters
  • Bare midriffs
  • Shorts
  • Cut-offs (Never, Ever)
  • Anything strapless
  • Flip flops or Crocs
  • Socks with sandals
  • Yoga pants or leggings
  • Visible underwear
  • Unbuttoned shirts
  • Sunglasses (Indoors)
  • Muscle tees
  • Pajamas
  • Jeans that are light-washed or ripped
  • T-shirts you bought while on vacation
  • Animal prints
  • Anything sheer or see-through
  • Anything that's too tight, too short or too baggy
  • Anything stained
  • Anything that shows off your back, cleavage or tummy
  • Anything you bought for clubbing or bar-hopping
  • Anything you bought for the beach or swimming pool

For more information and a detailed explanation of what's 'office appropriate' and what's not, go to the Business Insider website.

See Also:

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter

Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox!
  • Name*

Filed Under: Office Attire, Work Clothes, Work Wear
Categories: Main Street Cafe, News, Newsletter KSOO
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top