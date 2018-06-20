Clothing You Should Never Wear to Work during the Summer
With summer officially arriving on June 21, it's time to break out the summer wardrobe - but you need to be careful because not everything you have hanging in your closet is suitable for the office.
There's a misconception that just because you work in a casual office environment anything goes - not true. Most businesses still have guidelines that need to be followed when it comes to dressing professionally during the warm weather months.
In a survey done by Office Team, 80% of managers said clothing choices affect an employee's chances of getting promoted. Managers also said a lot of what we wear today is less acceptable now than what it was just five years ago.
Here are a few things you should avoid wearing to the office this summer:
- Tank tops or halters
- Bare midriffs
- Shorts
- Cut-offs (Never, Ever)
- Anything strapless
- Flip flops or Crocs
- Socks with sandals
- Yoga pants or leggings
- Visible underwear
- Unbuttoned shirts
- Sunglasses (Indoors)
- Muscle tees
- Pajamas
- Jeans that are light-washed or ripped
- T-shirts you bought while on vacation
- Animal prints
- Anything sheer or see-through
- Anything that's too tight, too short or too baggy
- Anything stained
- Anything that shows off your back, cleavage or tummy
- Anything you bought for clubbing or bar-hopping
- Anything you bought for the beach or swimming pool
For more information and a detailed explanation of what's 'office appropriate' and what's not, go to the Business Insider website.
Source: Business Insider
