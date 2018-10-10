Close To Wettest Year On Record For Sioux Falls

If it seems like it has been a wet year around Sioux Falls, that's because it has. According to Meteorologist Todd Heitkamp , this is now the second wettest year on record for Sioux Falls.

As of Wednesday morning, Sioux Falls has received 36.57 inches of precipitation. 2010 is currently the all-time wettest year on record at 38.26 inches of precipitation. So currently we are only 1.69 inches below the all-time record with 2 1/2 months yet to go in the year. If we just receive normal precipitation for the rest of the year, we will break that record.

Here is the current weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls :

Today: A chance of rain, mainly before 2:00 PM. Patchy fog before 11:00 AM. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tonight: Cloudy, with a low around 31. Blustery, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 41. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Light south wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy.