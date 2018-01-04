Close Family Ties Revealed in South Dakota Incident

The case of a man who led police on a chase in western South Dakota has taken another interesting turn. Officials identified the body in the trunk as the suspect’s mother.

Attorney General Marty Jackley released the information on Thursday (January 4). The body of 58-year old Michelle Nanette Walsh of Palm Springs, California was in the trunk of the vehicle and covered in a blanket.

Prior to the discovery, 30-year old Tosten David Walsh Lommen had led law enforcement on a chase that began near Spearfish and ended near Rapid City on Interstate 90. Speeds surpassed 115 miles per hour during the pursuit and spike strips were used to disable the vehicle.

Lommen then fled from the scene on foot , but was eventually taken into custody. The vehicle was registered in Michelle Walsh’s name and at the time of arrest Lommen had a blood alcohol content above the legal limit.

According to Jackley, the autopsy results for Walsh were still pending and investigators from both South Dakota and California were working on the case which is still ongoing. For now Totten is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday January 17 for a preliminary hearing.

