Clint Bowyer Wins NASCAR at Michigan International Speedway

Clint Bowyer got his second victory of the season in a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race. It came on Sunday in the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway.

Bowyer was actually declared the winner while in the lead when rain moved in on the race track and shortened the event from 200 laps to only 133 laps completed. At the time, Bowyer was doing everything he could to barely hold Kevin Harvick off.

Harvick was am threat because he had four fresh tires on his car. Bowyer's crew chief Mike Bugarewicz opted for only two tires at the pit stop.

It was a gamble that worked because that's where Bowyer took the lead. But it was challenging holding off Harvick with only two new tires.

But then the rain moved in and the gamble totally paid off when rain soaked the track and the race was called. Harvick right behind for second and Kurt Busch, who started on the pole, was third.

