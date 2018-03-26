Clint Bowyer Wins NASCAR at Martinsville Speedway

Clint Bowyer ends a 190 race winless drought by taking the victory at the snow delayed NASCAR race at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia on Monday afternoon (March 26).

Bowyer won the STP 500 in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. This was his first win since the fall race at Charlotte, North Carolina in 2012.

Bowyer comes from Kansas originally. He was a modified champion at a speedway in Kansas City nearly 20 years ago.

Last year in 2017, when Tony Stewart decided to retire from NASCAR competition as a driver, Bowyer was selected to take over driving the #14 Ford by Stewart-Haas Racing.

Well Monday he proved he was the right choice. Bowyer took over the lead from Ryan Blaney on lap 285 and led all remaining 215 laps.

Kyle Busch finished second for the third time in four races and in doing so, he bumped Martin Truex Jr. out of the point lead after Truex came home fourth right behind Blaney.

Kevin Harvick, who was looking for a fourth win this year, finished in fifth. See where your driver finished.

