Cleveland Browns Fan Blames the Team for His Death

According to his family, Paul Stark of Mansfield, Ohio "went to his grave blaming his team, the Cleveland Browns, for aiding in his demise."

Stark died December 27 at the age of 80. His obituary said he had complications from a brief illness "exacerbated by the hopeless condition of the Cleveland Browns."

A day later the hopeful line was added,"Paul passed just before the Browns were prepared to turn the corner."

At the time of his death the Browns were oh-and-15. Four days later they lost again, becoming only the second team in NFL history to go winless for an entire season.

Source: Cleveland Plain Dealer

