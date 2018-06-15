Classic Car Enthusiasts Flock to South Dakota for Epic Auction

We all have a collection of something lying around the house somewhere, even if it's just a few things you've accumulated over the years.

For one Mansfield, South Dakota man, his particular collection featured a rather large allotment of some rather large items.

For nearly 50 years, Alan Rietz collected vehicles - hundreds of cars and trucks - that he stored on his 1,100 acre farm.

But except to those very close to him, no one knew about the stash - until Alan passed away, September 30, 2017. It wasn't long after that that word about the collection got out, as publications like Hot Rod magazine picked up on the story.

Soon, Alan's widow, Linda, made the decision that she wanted to part with the vehicles, and this past weekend (June 9) she did just that.

A whopping 3,500 people showed up in person to try and acquire a hidden gem from this massive collection, while another 600 or so were waiting for the chance to bid online.

And when it was all said and done, there wasn't a vehicle left.

According to the Watertown Public Opinion, all 104 vehicles offered at the auction were sold, including a 1970 Dodge Super Bee Six Pack that went for $42,250.

Somewhere, Alan Rietz is smiling.

