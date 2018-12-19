Class 1 E-Bikes Approved for Sioux Falls Bike Trails

When you're out peddling around on the Sioux Falls bike trails next spring and summer be prepared to see people on electric bikes cruising by.

KSFY TV is reporting that Tuesday night, (December 18) the Sioux Falls City Council officially green-lighted the use of Class 1 e-bikes for use on the Sioux Falls bike trail system.

The vote passed with unanimous approval.

I personally know a couple of people that have been riding their electric bikes on the trails around Sioux Falls from some time prior to the vote. Little did I know, they were rebels. As of Tuesday night, my two friends can now ride with no fear of repercussion thanks to our city fathers.

If you're not familar with a Class 1 e-bike, KSFY reports they are pedal-assist only electric bikes, with no throttle, and have a maximum speed of 20 mph.

According to KSFY , Sioux Falls City Counselors had considered adding speed and other restrictions, but, ended up being satisfied with the language written in the proposed ordinance. Counselors felt it was specific enough.

Supporters of e-bikes hope the new law will allow even more people to enjoy the city's trails.

Source: KSFY TV