In this day and age one would think we would easily be able to separate fact from fiction. After all, was on the Internet so it’s got to be true, right?

Not even close.

I was surprised to see yet another unfounded story about cocaine found in Coors Light being shared on Facebook pages again today. The story claims that people contacted the FDA after feeling sick, weird, and high, after drinking Coors Light which sparked an investigation. The FDA was supposedly dumbfounded and were trying to figure out how cocaine managed to get into Coors Light factories. Was it intentional or an accident?

Well, fans of the beverage only one molecule from pond water, relax.

The story made the rounds on the Internet, yes – even through Sioux Falls, in 2014, and again in 2015 and 2016. It seems as if the reports didn’t come around last year much but apparently they’re back. We are pleased to announce that this has been unfounded by a number of sources and deemed completely false.

