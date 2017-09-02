CJ Ham Makes the 53-Man Roster as Starting Fullback for the Minnesota Vikings

The roster for the 2017 Minnesota Vikings regular season has been set and former Augustana University running back CJ Ham has made the list with a starting role.

Every NFL team had to cut down to their 53-man rosters by the end of Saturday. The Vikings had their roster set by Saturday afternoon. Notable cuts included presumed starting guard Alex Boone, Willie Beavers, Mitch Leidner, Taylor Heinicke, and veteran defensive linemen Will Sutton.

However one guy that remains as one of the 53 is former Augustana University running back CJ Ham. Ham has made the cut after spending the offseason transitioning to fullback. The Vikings depth chart has him listed as a starter and the only fullback on the roster.

Ham was released in the final cut day by the Vikings in 2016, but was designated to the practice squad immediately after. He was moved up to the main roster in December, 2016.