City Runoff Election Absentee Voting Begins Tuesday, April 24

The City Runoff Election for the offices of Mayor and Central District Council Member will be held on Tuesday (May 1). The polls once again will be open from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM. The polling locations will remain the same as those used at the Regular Election of April 10.

I didn't know why at the time it was important but the drawing for candidate order on the ballot was held at Carnegie Town Hall on April 11. Candidates will be listed on the ballot as follows:

For Mayor: Paul TenHaken, Jolene Loetscher

For Central District Council Member: Zach DeBoer, Curt Soehl

The voter registration deadline for the May 1 Runoff Election is Monday, April 16, and absentee voting begins on Tuesday, April 24. Voters are reminded to check their voter registration status by accessing www.siouxfalls.org/election and selecting the “Where to Vote” icon.

