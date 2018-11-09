City of Sioux Falls Puts Together Future Veteran’s Cemetery Video

Here's a video you need to share with your social media friends. It shows where the new Sioux Falls State Veterans' Cemetery will be located - and after watching it, I couldn't think of a better location. It'll be magnificent and worthy of those who served.

In case you haven't heard, a few months back, the city council voted to donate land northeast of Sioux Falls so a state veteran's cemetery could be built on this side of South Dakota. At one time, the land was earmarked to be used as a possible reservoir.

Currently, South Dakota is one of only five states that doesn't have a state veteran's cemetery. And per capita, South Dakota is towards the top of the list when it comes to the number of veterans, with most of those living east of the Missouri River.

In addition to that, those who want to be buried, or have their loved ones buried, at a veteran's cemetery currently have to go to either Sturgis, South Dakota or Fort Snelling, Minnesota - both being quite a distance away.

After watching the video, I have so much pride and respect for what the city council did. The first thing I thought of after watching it was the quote, " All gave some, some gave all ." Thank you Councilors Kiley and Rolfing - thank you for spearheading the effort. And to the rest of the city council, thank you for supporting such a worthy project.

Source: YouTube/CityofSiouxFalls