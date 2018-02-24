City of Sioux Falls Issues Snow Alert

The Public Works Street Division of Sioux Falls has issued a snow alert beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 24, 2018.

Plowing of emergency snow routes began Saturday, February 24, 2018, and will continue until routes are clear. All vehicles parked on emergency snow routes are subject to ticketing and towing.

Zone 3:

Plowing in Zone 3 will begin this evening Saturday, February 24, 2018, after emergency routes have been cleared. All streets in Zone 3 will be plowed. At that time, all vehicles parked in Zone 3 are subject to ticketing and towing until streets have been plowed.

Zone 2:

Plowing of east/west streets will begin on Saturday, February 24, 2018. Starting at 8 p.m. all vehicles parked on east/west streets are subject to ticketing and towing until streets have been plowed or until 5 a.m., whichever is earlier. Although this requirement is in effect only until 5 a.m., any continuing snow removal operations may impact your use of the street for parking.

Plowing of north/south streets will begin on Sunday, February 25, 2018. Starting at 8 a.m all vehicles parked on north/south streets are subject to ticketing and towing until streets have been plowed or until 5 p.m. whichever is earlier. Although this requirement is in effect only until 5 p.m., any continuing snow removal operations may impact your use of the street for parking.

Zone 1:

Snow pickup operations in Zone 1 will begin at 1 a.m. on Monday, February 26, 2018. Vehicles parked in Zone 1 will be subject to ticketing and towing between the hours of 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Monday, February 26, 2018.

General snow removal information is available on the City’s website at www.siouxfalls.org/snow and on cable channel CityLink.