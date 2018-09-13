City of Sioux Falls Holding Surplus Sale Saturday

Here's maybe a great opportunity for you to get a good buy on a piece of equipment or even a vehicle or two. The City of Sioux Falls is holding a surplus auction on Saturday, September 15, 2018. The sale gets underway at 9:00 AM.

The location of this auction is 1000 East Chambers Street in Sioux Falls at the Public Works Street Maintenance Facility, The simple description is North Cliff Avenue by the salt domes.

This huge event is a public auction of surplus property and Police unclaimed and confiscated property. Included in this auction is hundreds of miscellaneous items for sale including vehicles, lawn mowers, office furniture, and computers.

The auction is an annual event to dispose of unneeded assets of the City and other public entities in the area.

The vehicle line up includes buses, several pickups and cars. Also skid loaders, tractors and trailers. See the complete listing.