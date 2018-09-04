Starting today (September 4), citizens of Sioux Falls are encouraged to apply for the Citizen Planning Academy. Classes begin the first of October and run from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM. One other class will be held Monda,y October 29 running the same hours.

The goal of the Citizen Planning Academy is to empower citizens to achieve a better understanding of community planning and building, so that citizens can effectively engage in neighborhood planning efforts.

By participating in the planning academy, organizers hope you'll come away with not only a better understanding of how city planning helps shape our community, but also the importance of public engagement and participation in local affairs,

The classes will be conducted at the City of Sioux Falls City Center Building, located at 231 North Dakota Avenue. Topics will include comprehensive planning, zoning, public hearing process, transportation, neighborhood planning and urban design.

Applications are due by 5:00 PM Frida,y September 21, and can be obtained online at www.siouxfalls.org/planningacademy. You can also call the City Planning Office at 367-8888. Class size is limited and preference will be given to first time attendees.

Source: City of Sioux Falls

