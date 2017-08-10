Those who enjoy Sioux Falls parks and other amenities have a new way to discover deeper discounts on the experiences they enjoy.

The Go Card is a once a year purchase that can be used for activities such as swimming, golfing, skiing and other activities in the Sioux Falls area.

Offers include discounts on admission, buy one get one free deals, and other savings across the city, including the Midco Aquatic Center, Great Bear Recreation Park, Great Plains Zoo, and city owned golf courses.

The Go Sioux Falls Card costs $25 for season pass holders and $50 for non-pass holders. The card can be purchased at the same locations that offer the discounts:

Midco Aquatic Center: 1601 South Western Avenue

Great Bear Recreation Park: 5901 East Rice Street

Great Plains Zoo: 805 South Kiwanis Avenue

Kuehn Golf Course: 2901 South Kuehn Park Road

Prairie Green Golf Course: 600 East 69th Street

Elmwood Golf Course: 2604 West Russell Street

“The goal of this card is to provide an opportunity for customers to receive special promotional offers to Parks and Recreation services and those of its partners. We would like to offer an added value and encourage those who purchase the card to try something new and experience all there is to do in the park system,” says Don Kearney, Director of Parks and Recreation.

