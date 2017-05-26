The city of Garretson will now be known as the city of "Soul," because a new restaurant is will be serving up some good old soul food!

According to the Argus Leader the place will be called "O” So Good and it will be located on 3rd and Main.

Argus Leader talked to owner and chef Omar Thornton about what people can expect when they dine at the new restaurant:

“I think soul food conjures images of African American food or that it is barbecue, But for me, I think of it as food that is soulful and satisfying. It is stuff you really want to eat, that is going to comfort you."

The new restaurant will open sometime in the middle of June. Looks like I may need to take a trip up to Garretson next month.

Source: Argus Leader

See Also :