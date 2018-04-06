City Finance Director Tracy Turbak Announces Retirement

After a career in local government finance that has spanned more than 35 years, Finance Director Tracy Turbak announced he plans to retire from the position he’s held since early 2011. Turbak’s last day with the City will be June 15, 2018.

Sioux Falls Mayor Mike Huether says Turbak has proven to be one of the best hires he's made in his professional career.

“It has been such a pleasure to serve with and yes, learn from Tracy. We would never have been this successful over the last eight years in Sioux Falls without him. So proud of you, Tracy,”

Huether says Turbak and his finance team were instrumental in the development and execution of the financial and business plans underlying many of the significant wins achieved during his tenure.

Some of those wins include modernizing the City’s financial software systems, construction and successful operations of the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, the Midco® Aquatic Center, reform of the City’s pension system, the new City Administration Building, major ongoing infrastructure investments, centralization and modernization of many of the City’s business functions and keeping the City on very solid financial ground.

Turbak says the City was in great financial shape when he got there and thanks to his staff, they've managed to make the City’s finances even stronger.

“The timing is good for me personally, and announcing my retirement now positions the new Mayor to select a Finance Director who can commit to helping lead the City for the new Mayor’s full four-year term.”

See Also:

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox! Name * First Last

Email *

​