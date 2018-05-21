Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation has announced they'll be offering two sessions of indoor swimming lessons this summer at the Midco Aquatic Center. The first session runs from June 4-15 and the second session from July 9-20.

Swimming lessons will be available for all ages and abilities. A full listing of swimming lesson levels is available at www.midcoaquaticcenter.org. Fees, times, locations and registration information are also available at register.siouxfallsparks.org.

Registration for the first session begins at 6:00 PM Tuesday May 22 and runs through 6:00 PM Tuesday May 29. Registration for the second session begins at 6:00 PM Tuesday June 26 and runs through Tuesday July 3.

Register can be done online by going to register.siouxfallsparks.org. If you don't already have an online account with Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation, you'll need to create a new household account prior to registering for swimming lessons.

Once your online account has been approved you'll receive an email with further instructions to complete your account setup. Please note though that accounts are only approved Monday through Friday during normal business hours.

In-person registration - for those individuals who need to pay with cash, check or don't have access to a computer - is available right there at the Midco Aquatic Center located at 1601 South Western Avenue. More information can also be found by calling 605‑367‑8222.

Source: Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation

