What City Are More Americans Moving to Than Any Other?

If you’re looking to put get out of town and put roots down in a new place, there’s one town down South you may want to consider.

New data from moving company Penske Truck Rental shows Atlanta was the city where most Americans moved in 2012. It’s the third year in a row the Georgia capital has claimed the honor.

The US Census Bureau reports 36 million people across the country moved last year, up from the record of 35.1 million people in 2011.

Penske created its list by analyzing reservations , which means it could be totally different if data from Allied and U-Haul was included. Who knows, maybe Atlanta wouldn’t even be in the top 10.

That aside, Atlanta led a flurry of movement towards the South. Dallas-Fort Worth took second, while Orlando, Charlotte, Houston and Sarasota, Florida all made the list, as well.

Here’s a look at the 10 cities where Americans moved most last year.

1. Atlanta

2. Dallas-Fort Worth

3. Phoenix

4. Orlando

5. Chicago

6. Houston

7. Denver

8. Seattle

9. Charlotte

10. Sarasota, Florida

[ CBS ]