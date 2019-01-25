Citizen Police Academy Training to Begin in March

The Sioux Falls Police Department, along with Metro Communications in the city are planning another Citizen Police Academy this spring.

Don't expect to see Steve Guttenberg , Kim Catrell , or David Graf , otherwise known as Tackleberry from the Police Academy movies in attendance, but you're more than welcome to attend, especially if you've always had an interest in the different facets of law enforcement.

KSFY TV is reporting the 2019 Sioux Falls Citizen Police Academy sessions will take place March, 7 through May 10. The sessions will include training in topics such as police patrol procedures, K-9 operations, crime scene processing, crime prevention, investigative methods of fraud, narcotics, theft, and assaults.

In addition, Metro Communications will also provide a series of presentations on their function and how the 911 Center works.

Classes will take place for a total of nine weeks on Thursday nights from 6:00 PM to 9:30 PM in the Sioux Falls Law Enforcement Center located at 320 West 4th Street.

According to KSFY , class sizes are limited, and you must be at least 18 years of age to attend.

Applications are due by Friday, (February 15) and can be found online here .

Source: KSFY TV