Citi Will Layoff Over 50 Sioux Falls Employees

Our news gathering partner KSFY reports that Citi is going to layoff 57 employees in it's Sioux Falls operation. Citi has about 1800 employed in Sioux Falls. The company says it is still committed to Sioux Falls.

According to a statement published by The Argus Leader Citi is eliminating the positions to realign their business. The last day for those being let go will be May 12. Citi says that it will pay those let go severance and will help them find new jobs.

Earlier this year Citi announced plans to build a new facility in southwestern Sioux Falls . The new building will be built at the Interstate Crossing Business Park at I-29 and I-229. That's across I-229 from the Avera Heart Hospital. Construction is expected to start this spring and be completed in 2019.

Citi is one of the top ten employers in Sioux Falls according to the Sioux Falls Development Foundation .

