UPDATE: Citibank Sioux Falls has announced its new location. According to KSFY TV the main office headquarters will be moving in the opposite direction of its current location.

KSFY TV reports the new 150,000 facility will be built within the Interstate Crossing Business Park at I-29 and I-229. Construction on the four-story complex will begin in April of this year and is projected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2019.

The report further states the new facility will feature state-of-the art technology and will incorporate goals of Citi’s Sustainable Progress Strategy. This overall commitment to action on climate change includes 2020 goals for energy, waste and water reduction and green building.

One of the largest employers in Sioux Falls is looking to build a new facility.

According to KSFY TV Citibank could be in a new building by the end of 2019.

KSFY TV is reporting that the new facility would be more technologically advanced than its current site and will better accommodate their needs going forward.

“I thank Citi for renewing its investment in Sioux Falls by building a new, state-of-the-art facility. Citi has been an important corporate citizen in South Dakota for more than three decades and this announcement means they will be in Sioux Falls for decades to come. “

-Governor Dennis Daugaard

Citi is one of the largest employers in Sioux Falls, with more than 1,600 employees. Its existing primary facility is located on 60th Street North on the northern edge of Sioux Falls.