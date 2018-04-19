Citi Laying off 57 in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Citi is laying off 57 customer service employees in Sioux Falls.

But, the financial services company says it's committed to its operations in Sioux Falls where it employees about 1,800. Citi announced plans last year to building a new center in southwest Sioux Falls.

Citi says it will provide outplacement services to the employees losing their jobs.

