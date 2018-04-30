For the first time in Cirque du Soleil's 34-year history, a full-out ice production of CRYSTAL is set for a summer/fall tour and will perform in Sioux Falls from Thursday, September 20 through Sunday, September 23 for 6 shows only at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

Cirque du Soleil is always an enriching experience. I think my son summed it up perfectly after Varekai came to Sioux Falls 4 years ago. On the way to the car, he said, "Dad, I don't know what I just saw but it was epic!" That was my sentiment as well. Cirque du Soleil's OVO was visually stunning with not much of a gripping story (it had a big bug trying to find an egg) but one couldn't take their eyes off of the aerials and brilliant lighting.

In Crystal world-class ice skaters and acrobats soar over a new frozen playground with speed and fluidity as they challenge the laws of gravity with never-before-seen acrobatics. Cirque du Soleil’s CRYSTAL fuses circus arts and the world of ice skating in a stunning new production that will take the audience on a journey into a surreal world where figure skating blends with acrobatics and aerial prowess.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 11, at 10:00 A.M.at the at the Sanford Premier Box Office, Ticketmaster, or charge-by-phone at 800-745-3000. Tickets range in price from $45 - $130.

Show Schedule – Thursday, September 20 through Sunday, September 23, 2018

Thursday, September 20 at 7:30 PM

Friday, September 21 at 7:30 PM

Saturday, September 22 at 4:00 PM and 7:30 PM

Sunday, September 23 at 1:30 PM and 5:00 PM

We've included a video preview and promo clip below:

