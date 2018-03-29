The Latest on the ‘Circle Me Bert’ Saga

All good things must come to an end.

After 15 years of Minnesota Twins fans appearing on television waving their homemade 'Circle Me Bert' signs from the stands, the network that carries the team's games, FOX Sports North, says they will no longer show the signs during broadcasts.





For the past few seasons, the Minnesota State Lottery began sponsoring the segment, but they and FOX Sports North have decided to take the promotion in a different direction for the 2018 season, introducing a new 'Winner's Circle' contest that will give fans a chance to submit photos for a special 'shout out' from the broadcast booth.

And while some lucky fans will walk away with $100 in lottery tickets in the new 'Winner's Circle' promotion, I have a stinking suspicion the vast majority of Twins fans will think the new plan is a 'loser'.









