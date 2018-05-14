Keeping your kids busy and entertained during the summer can be a chore. If you or the babysitter need a great idea to keep the kids from getting into trouble, take them to the Cinemark Theaters for Summer Movie Clubhouse.

Ten different movies will be shown on the big screen over a 10-week period. All movies are rated PG and include several recent family-friendly blockbusters. The best part is each movie is as low as 50 cents per person! Buy a 10-week punch card for $5 at the theater box office, or you can pay $1 per person per movie at the door the morning of the movie. You'll save so much money, you can buy a large popcorn.

Movies include Boss Baby, Smurfs: The Lost Village, The Lego Ninjago Movie, Storks, The Nut Job 2, My Little Pony, Ferdinand, Paddington 2, Captain Underpants and the Emoji Movie.

Check out Cinemark.com to get dates, a $2 off popcorn coupon, and more information. The series starts June 4.