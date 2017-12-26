Christmas Tree Drop Off Sites Are Open in Sioux Falls

There's no hurry so enjoy your Christmas Tree for a while longer. And when you're ready shove it out the front door recycle it.

The Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill is once again offering two sites for residents to drop off their real Christmas trees for free.

The drop off sites will be open Monday through Saturday, 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM and Sundays, 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM. The sites will be closed on New Year’s Day, Monday, January 1st.

The two drop-off sites are located at:

East Side: 1015 East Chambers Street

West of Cliff Avenue by the Household Hazardous Waste Facility. Access is available from North Drive to East Ash Street to Chambers Street, and from North Cliff Avenue to Chambers Street. The driveway just west of the Household Hazardous Waste Facility will be the only access point.

West Side: 100 Lyon Boulevard

West of W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Access is available from West 12th Street to North Lyon Boulevard, and from West Madison Street to North Lyon Boulevard. The driveway just north of the railroad crossing will be the only access point.

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox! Name * First Last

Email *