Christmas Light Show to Benefit Sioux Falls Area Humane Society

It's a holiday tradition. Load the family in the minivan and head out to look at Christmas lights around the city. Many homes are decorated with their personal touches and Falls Park is lit up for Winter Wonderland. If you want to see a unique display of dazzling lights, check out the synchronized holiday light show at 2805 N. Lyme Grass Avenue in Sioux Falls.

The light show is called Grasslands Christmas . Since 2010, Grasslands Christmas has been twinkling for a great cause. All proceeds benefit the Sioux Falls Humane Society.

This year's light show features music from "A Charlie Brown Christmas," "Tran-Siberian Orchestra and others. Stop by the light show from 6:00 PM - 10:00 PM weeknights and 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM weekends Thanksgiving through New Year's.

Don't forget to drop a donation to the Sioux Falls Humane Society in the donation box at the end of the driveway.

If you want to see a great holiday light show and help the animals at the Sioux Falls Humane Society, take the family by Grasslands Christmas.

